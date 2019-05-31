Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Position Lowered by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE VAR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,980. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.11). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $165,269.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,555.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $71,507.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,705.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,522 shares of company stock worth $10,184,649. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Position Lowered by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/varian-medical-systems-inc-var-position-lowered-by-hunter-associates-investment-management-llc.html.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.