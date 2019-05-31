Vast Resources (VAST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Vast Resources PLC (LON:VAST) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 58991920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.26.

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, molybdenum, zinc, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Manaila Polymetallic mine in northern Romania; 25.01% interest in Pickstone-Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe; 80% interest in Baita Plai Polymetallic mine in Romania; 29.41% interest in Blueberry project; and 23.75% interest in Eureka Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

