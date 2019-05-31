Vice Industry Token (VIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded 84% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vice Industry Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDAX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00382290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.08 or 0.02272227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00159070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Token Profile

Vice Industry Token was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com.

Vice Industry Token Token Trading

Vice Industry Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

