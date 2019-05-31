Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €163.00 by Independent Research

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €163.00 ($189.53) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Barclays set a €182.00 ($211.63) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €185.17 ($215.31).

ETR VOW3 opened at €137.94 ($160.40) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12-month high of €176.60 ($205.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

