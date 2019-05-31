VSA Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Dekeloil Public (DKL)

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Dekeloil Public stock opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dekeloil Public has a 52-week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of $10.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90.

About Dekeloil Public

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

