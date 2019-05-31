W3Coin (W3C) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.00

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, W3Coin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. W3Coin has a total market cap of $170,203.00 and $38.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W3Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $10.39 and $32.15.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $720.15 or 0.08708023 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038397 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001600 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

W3Coin Coin Profile

W3C is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s total supply is 99,998,988,889 coins and its circulating supply is 66,462,055,675 coins. W3Coin’s official website is w3coin.net. W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial.

W3Coin Coin Trading

W3Coin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W3Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

