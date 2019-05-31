Wabi Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Wabi has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Wabi has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wabi token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00378222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.97 or 0.02251285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00155867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wabi Profile

Wabi’s launch date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken. Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io. Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico.

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wabi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

