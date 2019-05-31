Warren S. Thaler Sells 3,115 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $973,530.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,876.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $296.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.16 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Align Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Align Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.31.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

