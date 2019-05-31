Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PACCAR (PCAR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR):

5/30/2019 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/30/2019 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

5/21/2019 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, PACCAR’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, earnings and revenues improved year over year. The company’s quarterly results are backed by strong global truck markets and solid aftermarket parts’ results. In fact, its class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand. Also, it is well positioned in the key markets, owing to strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments, and research and development expenses. However, rising commodity prices, and material and labor costs are concerning the company. Also, PACCAR faces tough competition from industry peers — along with declining price of used trucks, owing to rise in supply — are other headwinds.”

5/20/2019 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, PACCAR’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, earnings and revenues improved year over year. The company’s quarterly results are backed by strong global truck markets and solid aftermarket parts’ results. In fact, its class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand. Also, it is well positioned in the key markets, owing to strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments, and research and development expenses. However, rising commodity prices, and material and labor costs are concerning the company. Also, PACCAR faces tough competition from industry peers — along with declining price of used trucks, owing to rise in supply — are other headwinds.”

5/17/2019 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, PACCAR’s earnings and revenues surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both earnings and revenues improved year over year. The company’s quarterly results are backed by strong global truck markets and solid aftermarket parts’ results. In fact, the company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand. Also, it is well positioned in the key markets, owing to strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments, and research and development expenses. However, rising commodity prices and drop in used-vehicle prices are concerns. Further, PACCAR faces tough competition from industry peers.”

5/8/2019 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, PACCAR’s earnings and revenues surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both earnings and revenues improved year over year. The company’s quarterly results are backed by strong global truck markets and solid aftermarket parts’ results. In fact, the company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand. Also, it is well positioned in the key markets, owing to strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments, and research and development expenses. However, rising commodity prices and drop in used-vehicle prices are concerns. Further, PACCAR faces tough competition from industry peers.”

5/6/2019 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $71.38 price target on the stock.

4/18/2019 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2019 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PACCAR’s quarterly results are backed by strong global truck markets and solid aftermarket parts’ results. In fact, the company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand. Also, it is well positioned in the key markets, owing to strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments, and research and development expenses. Over the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, rising commodity prices and drop in used-vehicle prices are concerns. Further, PACCAR faces tough competition from industry peers.”

4/10/2019 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2019 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PACCAR’s quarterly results are backed by strong global truck markets and solid aftermarket parts’ results. In fact, the company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising, primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand. Also, the company is well-positioned in its key markets, owing to strong cash flow enabling it to undertake capital investments, and research and development expenses. Over the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, rising commodity price and drop in used vehicles prices are concerns. Further, PACCAR faces tough competition from its industry peers.”

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,047.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $874,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,554,065 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 88,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 322,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

