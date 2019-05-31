Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp (CVE:WELL) traded up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 599,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 148,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Haywood Securities set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/well-health-technologies-well-trading-11-4-higher.html.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:WELL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.