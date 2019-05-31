Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $460,000 Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Twitter by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201,297. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.98.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $46,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $160,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,323 shares of company stock worth $3,128,049. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

