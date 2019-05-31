Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $226,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 89,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

Kohl’s stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

