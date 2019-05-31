Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,755 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Polaris Industries worth $262,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,785,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 136,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

