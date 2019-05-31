Western Digital Corp (WDC) Position Raised by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8,919.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 965,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.42.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Western Digital Corp (WDC) Position Raised by AGF Investments America Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/western-digital-corp-wdc-position-raised-by-agf-investments-america-inc.html.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.