Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 1,968.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,984,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $62,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 379.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,943,000 after buying an additional 1,058,429 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 159.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 221,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 136,092 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 80,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $671.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. M Partners upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

