Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,984 Ball Co. (BLL)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ball by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 192,786 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 453,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ball by 4,406.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,073 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 600,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $105,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,118.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $392,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,357 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ball Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $65.31.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

