Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 0.93%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/whirlpool-co-whr-shares-sold-by-intact-investment-management-inc.html.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.