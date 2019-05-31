Wispr 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.00 (WSP)

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Wispr has a market capitalization of $161,045.00 and $51.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wispr coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Wispr has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wispr alerts:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000401 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000157 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr Profile

Wispr is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 30,290,717 coins and its circulating supply is 29,004,757 coins. The official website for Wispr is wispr.tech. Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wispr Coin Trading

Wispr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wispr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wispr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wispr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wispr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.