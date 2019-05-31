Workday (WDAY) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.32.

WDAY stock opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $117.24 and a 52-week high of $217.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -170.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $53,874,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $887,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126,562 shares of company stock worth $208,547,706. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Workday by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Workday by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,968,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

