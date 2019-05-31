Workspace Group (WKP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Workspace Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,081.38 ($14.13).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37). The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

