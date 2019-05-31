Workspace Group (WKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,081.38 ($14.13).
Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37).
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.