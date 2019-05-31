Workspace Group (WKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,081.38 ($14.13).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

