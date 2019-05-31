Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 35.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4,818.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.03 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

