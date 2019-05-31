Xylem Inc (XYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Xylem reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 8,947 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $702,786.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 8,215 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $627,379.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,440.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,280 shares of company stock worth $5,165,009. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. 12,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,135. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

