Yext (YEXT) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

Yext (NYSE:YEXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We expect Yext’s to report strong 1Q results, in line with Street expectations when the company reports on 5/30 (post-close). We expect these results to be driven by continued enterprise sales momentum and early but growing focus on sales to mid-size customers. A spate of recent announcements around office space and workforce expansion and senior mgt. hires suggest solid momentum in the business and we expect this to be supported by key metrics and mgt’s commentary.””

YEXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.89. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 101.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,148,699 shares of company stock valued at $24,245,339. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yext by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Yext by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Yext by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yext by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

