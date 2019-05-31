Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.33). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($5.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($5.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($4.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.02). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,900.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 518.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 69,431 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 127,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

