Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will announce sales of $58.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Depomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.60 million and the highest is $60.38 million. Depomed posted sales of $63.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year sales of $235.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $236.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $243.62 million, with estimates ranging from $232.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Depomed.

Get Depomed alerts:

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.51 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other Depomed news, CFO Daniel A. Peisert acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Mckee sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,430.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Depomed worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:ASRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 630,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,884. Depomed has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Depomed (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.