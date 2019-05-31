Zacks: Analysts Expect ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

ScanSource stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 4,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,489. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,203.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $18,911,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,301,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ScanSource by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

