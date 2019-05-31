Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) to Post $0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TAST traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.40. 2,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,142. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 11,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $100,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,008.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 96,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 375.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 729,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

