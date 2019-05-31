Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.25 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $53.04. 3,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,353. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.