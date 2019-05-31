Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). Eastside Distilling posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 127.06% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Eastside Distilling stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,229. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

