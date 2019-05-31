Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of HBB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.19. 48,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,950. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $261.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of -0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In other news, Director David F. Taplin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith B. Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,861 shares of company stock worth $188,219 in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 371,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 121,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

