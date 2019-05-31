Zacks: First Western Financial Inc (MYFW) Given $19.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $19.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Western Financial an industry rank of 146 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $201,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth $61,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the third quarter worth $337,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Western Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

