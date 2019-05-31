Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) to Sell

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Iterum Therapeutics to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ITRM opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.09). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,956.64% and a negative return on equity of 83.95%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

