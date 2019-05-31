Zacks Investment Research Lowers A. O. Smith (AOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.O. Smith's growth potential in the defensive replacement market sets it apart from its peers. In fact, its robust liquidity position adds to its strength. The company’s Water-Right acquisition is likely to strengthen the company’s growth opportunities in the water treatment industry, especially in the wholesale and independent dealer array. Moreover, the company follows a sound capital-deployment strategy and continually rewards shareholders. However, in the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. It looks significantly overvalued compared with the industry. Going forward, the company projects weaker performance in the Rest of World segment, primarily due to lower growth forecasts in China. If unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses might also prove detrimental to its profitability.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on AOS. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.25.

AOS opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.82. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other news, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $475,367.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 8,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,010 shares of company stock worth $944,468. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

