Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (ASLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Shares of ASLN opened at $3.20 on Monday. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Equities analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

