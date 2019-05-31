Zacks Investment Research Upgrades S & T Bancorp (STBA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STBA. ValuEngine upgraded S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson acquired 12,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,726,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,080,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

