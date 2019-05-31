Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 18.4% This Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $581.82 million and approximately $749.00 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $87.45 or 0.01039258 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, Liquid, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00335351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125769 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00021010 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 6,653,056 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

