Zilla (ZLA) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $1.07 million and $17,128.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00388188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.02247099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00152539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

