Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires Shares of 14,268 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $309,767,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,910,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,024 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,418,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,641,000 after purchasing an additional 874,400 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.6% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,565,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,712,000 after purchasing an additional 804,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $66,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.48. 20,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,282. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

