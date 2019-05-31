Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 977 Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Natera were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Natera by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Natera by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Natera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Natera by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Natera by 431.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 699.31% and a negative net margin of 49.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $53,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,313 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,873 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

