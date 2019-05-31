Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Trading 7% Higher

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $12.93. 2,872,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,938,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 5.62.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Trading 7% Higher” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/zynerba-pharmaceuticals-zyne-trading-7-higher.html.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.