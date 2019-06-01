-$0.04 EPS Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $378.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLCA. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $761.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,909 shares in the company, valued at $260,011.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

