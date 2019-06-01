$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.67 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBAI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $789.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 55,011.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

