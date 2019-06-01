-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verastem Inc (VSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.48). Verastem posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 315.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 110.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

