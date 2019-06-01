$0.71 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 140,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. ExlService has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $67.06.

In other news, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $125,951.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at $410,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $59,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $1,886,532. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

