-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently commented on ACER. BidaskClub raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Acer Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 85,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,313. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 114.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $253,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

