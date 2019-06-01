$1.68 Million in Sales Expected for ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will announce sales of $1.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.00 million. ArQule posted sales of $13.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year sales of $6.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $11.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.60 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 83.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArQule has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $785.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 59.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,657 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 35,596.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,039 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 953.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 584,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

