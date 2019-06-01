11,593 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 3,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

OIH stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

