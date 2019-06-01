$15.55 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp (LEVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post sales of $15.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $13.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $63.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $63.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.70 million, with estimates ranging from $68.60 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 476.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

