$300.37 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. (INFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report $300.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.60 million and the highest is $302.93 million. Infinera reported sales of $208.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Sunday, April 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In other Infinera news, Director Marcel Gani bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,185.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David W. Heard bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,954.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $559,250. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $83,692,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,608,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 1,257,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $572.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.62.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.